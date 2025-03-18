Attention Adults: Little Debbie Just Re-Activated Your Childhood With These Four Snack Releases!

Now that the warmer months are easing into our lives, Little Debbie is releasing its 2025 ice cream treat lineup.

The company has chosen some fan-favorite, nostalgic snacks to be activated off of the bench.

All Recipes is reporting the full lineup of Little Debbie ice cream snacks that will be hitting grocery store shelves soon, and it's nothing short of spectacular.

Here’s the full lineup:

Birthday Cake Ice Cream Bars include cake-flavored ice cream with cake pieces and colorful sprinkles mixed in.

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls Ice Cream Bars include white cake-flavored ice cream with cake crumbles, with a strawberry ribbon swirled into each bite.

Nutty Bars Ice Cream Bars feature a creamy peanut butter ice cream base with crunchy peanut butter pieces that have been dipped in crispy milk chocolate.

Star Crunch Ice Cream Bars offer caramel ice cream with a caramel ribbon and crispy bits dipped in rich milk chocolate.

Get ready to get all 2,000 of your recommended daily calories from eating these all day and night.

According to Nutritionix, just one Star Crunch Ice Cream Bar has 230 calories and more than 15 grams of sugar. So if you keep your count under about eight a day, and eat nothing else, you should be good.

The Little Debbie brand is one that most Americans are familiar with, and if you are reading this right now, you likely had some stashed in your backpack every day in your lunch while growing up.

The brand has been around since 1960, when McKee Foods founder O.D. McKee named the treats from his bakery after his four-year-old granddaughter,

Apparently, Debbie used to always wear that little red straw hat, and that's what inspired the picture that the brand still uses as its logo.

