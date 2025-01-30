A ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reboot Is Coming to Netflix

Move over, Yellowstone — a beloved out-West hit is coming back with a vengeance.

Netflix has officially greenlit a new version of Little House on the Prairie, bringing the iconic stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder to a modern audience.

This project comes more than 40 years after the original series, which aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983 and was a huge hit with audiences.

The new series will be led by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, known for her work on The Boys and The Vampire Diaries.

In a statement, Jinny Howe, VP of drama series at Netflix, expressed her excitement about the series' themes of hope and optimism — a promising a fresh take on the classic.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world," she says (quote via Hollywood Reporter). "We’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story."

Sonnenshine herself has personal connection to the Little House on the Prairie books, citing them as a major influence on her career as a writer and filmmaker.

"I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old. They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker," she says, adding that she's both "honored" and "thrilled" to be spearheading this new show.

The reboot has actually been in development for several years, with production officially starting in 2020 when Anonymous Content and Paramount TV Studios began working on the project.

Netflix's Little House promises to be more than just a nostalgic remake: Described as a mix of family drama, survival epic and an origin story of the American West, the series will offer a "kaleidoscopic view" of the challenges faced by those who helped shape the frontier.

By blending these various genres, the show aims to provide a fresh perspective on the Ingalls family's journey while honoring the themes that made the books and the original television series so successful.

Per Hollywood Reporter, the original is still massively popular: U.S. viewers watched more than 13 billion minutes of Little House on the Prairie last year alone. It streams on Peacock.