LoCash Working on a Reality TV Show for Overlooked Athletes

LoCash have new music and a new sports-themed reality television show in their sights for 2023. The country duo tell Taste of Country that they've teamed with Audrey Morrissey (The Voice) to produce a series that aims to give athletes a second chance.

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas visited with ToC before the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville and shared that the show will look for 10 men or women (depending on the sport) who are just looking for a chance.

"It’s really about giving some guys their fair shot. We know that feeling all too well," Brust says. "With these athletes, we’re just trying to find some guys who, maybe they got overlooked. Maybe they got injured.”

Lucas adds that the show is called Found and it's tentatively scheduled for 2023. The pair are producers, but they also indicated that they're part of the on-screen team, as well. A few friends in Major League Baseball may help them out, although the league is not officially a partner.

Fans of LoCash can appreciate how they're the guys to make a show about overlooked athletes, as they themselves have fought for a fair shot for nearly 15 years. In 2015 they notched their first radio hit with "I Love This Life" and followed it with several more, including "One Big Country Song" in 2020. Still, they've never been regulars on ACM and CMA ballot sheets.

Do LoCash feel overlooked themselves?

"Sometimes," Brust admits. "But we’re nominated this year so that feels good. Don’t feel overlooked right now."

Musically, the two friends say a patriotic song called "Three Favorite Colors" will drop soon. They're also set to tour with Kane Brown on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour in 2023.