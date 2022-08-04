LoCash appeared on Good Morning America earlier this week to perform their summer song, "Beach Boys," with the Beach Boys members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston.

LoCash members Chris Lucas and Preston Brust co-wrote the tune with Love and the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, along with songwriters Dallas Wilson and Jared Mullins. The song features samples of the Beach Boys' classic 1964 hit "I Get Around," as well as original lyrics about bringing "the country to the beach."

The country duo released the original version on their Woods & Water EP in November of 2021, and Love and Johnston joined them for a new collaborative version in March.

This week, the Beach Boys joined LoCash to perform the song for the first time on television. The group stood in a line as they sang — Love and Johnston sang the classic Beach Boys harmony in the background, while LoCash belted the original lines to the country modification.

"Get a little bit of red on my redneck / Drop a lime in the bottom of a long neck / Find a boat that floats and get shipwrecked / With some local honey, mmmm / Let's take the country to the beach boys," they sing in the chorus.

LoCash's Woods & Water EP features five songs, including "Beach Boys." The song follows other recent collaborations such as "Startin' Something," featuring the Wolfe Brothers, and "Cloud of Dust" with the Gronkowski Brothers.

