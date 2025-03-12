Lone Star Jam Canceled: Texas Country Festival on Pause for 2025

Lone Star Jam is canceled for 2025.

The long-running country music festival in Texas announced the news on social media, but fan response was not what you'd expect.

Comments on Instagram and Facebook find longtime attendees expressing disappointment, but also understanding. Most people just wanted to share memories.

What Is Lone Star Jam?

Lone Star Jam is a country music festival that spotlights Texas singers and songwriters. Eli Young Band, Josh Abbott Band and Pat Green often headlined the event. In recent years, non-Texans like Lee Brice and Gary Allan closed the show.

In 2024, the festival was held in Round Rock, Texas on Memorial Day weekend. Originally, this was an early May festival, but it moved dates for 2017 and held down the weekend each year since, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when there was no festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That’s a shame. I remember working the first one and the fun it brought," says Jonathon Woods on Facebook after reading the news about 2025.

"Those years on LBJ lawn and random field by the airport that they mowed ... maybe a few days before," remembers Jeff Kaufmann on Instagram. "Then a few good years at the fair grounds."

Why Was Lone Star Jam Canceled?

Lone Star Jam wrote a long statement on social media, but the short version is that producers were not able to offer the kind of show they felt fans deserved.

"We worked tirelessly this year to curate a lineup that we were proud of and we didn't think the options were good enough for our fans," a note on Facebook and Instagram reads.

"Because you deserve the best, we felt pausing in 2025 was the right decision."

Officially, Lone Star Jam is "on pause" for 2025, and fans took comfort in knowing it could return in 2026.

"Maybe some people are making bank off of festivals but I know it can be difficult to give the people what they want for an affordable price and make it all work," says Callie Fender on Facebook. "Hope to see y’all again in 2026! I have some great memories from Lone Star Jam!!"

Unlike so many concert and festival cancelations, there isn't a note of resentment or accusations in the response. In fact, fans seem grateful for the many good years of Texas music offered by the festival.

"Thank you for the years of support. Long live Texas Country music," LSJ's message reads.