Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Feeling ‘Weak’ But Grateful After Cancer Surgery

Loretta Lynn's daughter Clara Marie -- better known as Cissie Lynn -- had mixed feelings on Thursday (Feb. 29), as she updated fans and social media followers on her recent surgery for recurring cancer.

"Just wanted to thank you all for your prayers and support," Cissie wrote in a Facebook post. "It's a hard long journey but by [God's] grace I will get through it. I'm really weak."

Cissie underwent surgery last month, explaining at the time that the operation was to address mouth cancer. Before her surgery, she shared that this bout of cancer was a recurrence -- her first in a decade, and the first time the disease had presented itself in her mouth. The singer's daughter, 71, said she felt "emotional and scared" leading up to the surgery, adding, "God how I wish my sweet mama could just hold me tonight."

Now, in her update post, Cissie didn't share many details about how the surgery turned out -- but she was looking forward to the future. She indicated that she hopes to sell her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. -- where the Lynn family is based -- and move to somewhere more tropical.

"I'm staying with my daughter right now but will return home soon. I miss my puppies and some friends there," Cissie continued. "My dream is to move to warm weather and enjoy the rest of my life on the beach having beautiful flowers. But got to find that place first. And sale [sic] mine in Hurricane Mills but all in due time.

"Again I love you all for everything," she concluded, reiterating her gratitude for all the support she has received amid her turbulent health journey.

Who is Loretta Lynn's Daughter, Cissie Lynn?

Cissie was the third child born to Loretta Lynn and her husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn.

She inherited her mother's musical talents and enjoyed a country career early on in life, opening for the likes of Conway Twitty, George Jones and Mel McDaniel.

In 2011, Cissie and her then-husband John Beams released a joint album full of Loretta Lynn hits called The Daughter of the Coal Miner's Daughter; the elder Lynn herself served as producer.

In recent years, Cissie has stayed primarily out of the spotlight, but she still works to maintain her mom's legacy. Her Facebook page indicates that she is involved in managing the Lynn ranch estate.

Cissie is the second of Lynn's children to experience serious health concerns in recent months. In January, the singer's son Ernest had surgery to address his kidney failure; his wife Crystal kept fans posted on his recovery. Ernest's health is been consistently improving since his hospital stay. In late February, Crystal even shared Facebook photos of him taking an outing on his motorcycle.

Another member of the Lynn family, the singer's granddaughter Emmy Russell, is also in the spotlight these days: She's a contestant on the current season of American Idol.

Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022 at the age of 90. Over the course of her incredible country career, she became one of the most beloved and influential performers of all time. During her six-decade-long career, she became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and charted more than 50 Top 10 singles and 16 No. 1 hits.