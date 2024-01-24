Loretta Lynn’s Son Ernest Undergoes Life-Saving Surgery

Loretta Lynn's family is requesting prayer after her the singer's son, Ernest Ray Lynn, underwent "a critical surgery" to address his kidney failure on Tuesday (Jan. 23).

"In moments like these, we are reminded that all that really matters is faith and family. We would love to know that you are praying with us for Ernie," reads a statement posted to Instagram, signed "the Lynn Family" and accompanied by a photo of the late country legend onstage with her son.

Ernest Ray is one of six children born to Lynn and her husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn. He is 69 years old and father to Tayla Lynn, who is a singer-songwriter and frequently covers her grandmother's music.

Lynn and her step-mother, Ernest's wife Crystal, both shared more details about his health on Facebook before the surgery. Tayla explained that the family is typically private about Ernest's health "because he will growl at us" if they share details, but as he faced his most recent surgery, he gave his wife and daughter the go-ahead to let fans in on the health battles he's been fighting.

"Not quite 2 weeks ago (as well as last fall) Ernie underwent an operation regarding his kidney failure & dialysis needs that didn't yield good results, so he will be undergoing another operation today," Crystal wrote.

"It is a life saving and life sustaining operation, so we desperately need it to work this time so that they don't have to take more drastic measures," she added. "So I ask of you all today to PLEASE pray for guidance for the doctors so that they may put this new device in a place that it works perfectly, as well as to pray for my husband and that he makes it through surgery with flying colors, that he heals quickly and completely, and that he finds good health and enjoyment out of life again."

Ernest and Crystal typically remain out of the spotlight, but they live in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., according to his Facebook page, where they work on Lynn's ranch. Ernest is also a gifted amateur musician: After sharing the news of his surgery, Tayla posted video of a throwback performance she and her dad once gave together.

After his surgery, Crystal shared a cautiously optimistic update on Ernest, saying that the doctors "think it went well" but adding that it won't be clear whether or not the procedure was successful until Thursday afternoon.

"We sure would appreciate y'all keeping him in your prayers," she concluded. "We're so grateful to you all for being God's army and our prayer warriors. You're AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So far so good. Let's keep the positive momentum going."

Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90 years old. Over the course of her life, she became one of country music's foremost legends, and was the most-awarded female country artist of all time.