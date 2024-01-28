Earlier this week, Loretta Lynn's family announced that her son, 69-year-old Ernest Ray Lynn, was undergoing surgery to address his kidney failure. Unfortunately, early results from that procedure indicate that the operation wasn't as successful as doctors hoped it would be.

Ernest's wife Crystal, who originally provided details on Facebook, updated fans on Thursday (Jan. 25), a couple of days after he underwent the operation. She previously said that that was the day when doctors would have more information on whether or not the surgery had been a success.

"The day hasn't gone as we had hoped for but we are not giving up," she wrote in her update. "We wholeheartedly believe and claim that this operation will be successful and that the Lord will fulfill our needs. We ask you to please pray specifically for his new device to start working for us tomorrow morning. We believe in God, we believe in the power of prayer and we appreciate your continued prayers, concern and friendship."

Though she hasn't shared any more official updates on Ernest as of Sunday, Crystal has posted on social media to let fans know that the family is continuing to pray for her husband. She also shared a montage of photos of Ernest, including several that appear to have been taken during his hospital stay.

Ernest Ray Lynn is one of the country legend's six children. He is father to Tayla Lynn, a singer-songwriter who frequently covers her grandmother's music.

Crystal is Tayla's step-mother. Both women have posted about Ernest's health decline on social media.

When she announced that he was headed into surgery, Crystal explained that Ernest typically prefers to stay private about his health challenges, but he gave his blessing to share the news.

Over the past year, Ernest has undergone multiple surgeries to address his "kidney failure and dialysis needs," according to his wife. She described his most recent surgery as "a life saving and life sustaining operation." If this procedure does not work, Ernest's medical team will need to take "more drastic measures."

Loretta Lynn outlived two of the children she shared with her late husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn. Those were their eldest daughter Betty Sue, who died of complications from emphysema in 2013, and her eldest son Jack Benny, who died in 1984 when he drowned while attempting to ford a river on the family's Hurricane Mills, Tenn. property.

Lynn herself died on Oct. 4, 2022 at her home in Hurricane Mills. She was 90 years old. During her lifetime, she became one of country music's foremost legends, and was the most-awarded female country performer of all time.