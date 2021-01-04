Loretta Lynn is tributing country music's female legends, from every time period, with her just-announced new album, Still Woman Enough. The record traces American traditional music back to its roots, spotlighting a handful of beloved tracks popularized by the Carter Family, and also features new renditions of some of Lynn's biggest hits from the early days of her career.

But Lynn isn't just tipping her hat to the genre's past in her new, 13-track project: She also looks towards country music's future, inviting several of its biggest contemporary female stars to join her on the album. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood are guest vocalists on the project's title track, while Margo Price joins Lynn in a new version of "One's on the Way," and Tanya Tucker has a guest spot on the final track on the album, "You Ain't Woman Enough."

"I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girls gotta stick together," Lynn comments. "It's amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since Coal Miner's Daughter first came out, and I'm extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.

The album also includes "Coal Miner's Daughter Recitation," a reflection on the song that has become Lynn's signature hit and also finds the singer looking back on her life and origins in rural Kentucky. Lynn's Coal Miner's Daughter album came out on Jan. 4, 1971, and in celebration of the 50th anniversary of its release, she shared the music video for "Coal Miner's Daughter Recitation" on Monday (Jan. 4):

Shot at the singer's ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., the video was directed by Lynn's frequent collaborator David McClister and includes footage from the replica of her Butcher Hollow, Ky., home.

Also in celebration of its 50th anniversary, Coal Miner's Daughter will be reissued on black vinyl beginning on Feb. 12; fans can pre-order their copies now. Just over a month later, on March 19, Still Woman Enough will arrive. The project is also available for preorder, with a variety of merchandise bundles also available.

Still Woman Enough was produced by John Carter Cash (the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and a well-known producer and musician in his own right) as well as Patsy Lynn Russell, Lynn's daughter and the co-writer of the singer's 2002 autobiography, also titled Still Woman Enough. The majority of the album was recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Sony Legacy

Loretta Lynn, Still Woman Enough Track Listing:

1. "Still Woman Enough" (feat. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood) (written by Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn Russell)

2. "Keep on the Sunny Side" (written by A.P. Carter)

3. "Honky Tonk Girl" (written by Loretta Lynn)

4. "I Don't Feel at Home Any More" (traditional, arrangement by Loretta Lynn)

5. "Old Kentucky Home" (written by Stephen Foster and Loretta Lynn)

6. "Coal Miner's Daughter Recitation" (written by Loretta Lynn)

7. "One's on the Way" (feat. Margo Price) (written by Shel Silverstein)

8. "I Wanna Be Free" (written by Loretta Lynn)

9. "Where No One Stands Alone" (written by Lister Mosie)

10. "I'll Be All Smiles Tonight" (written by T.B. Ransom)

11. "I Saw the Light" (written by Hank Williams)

12. "My Love" (written by Loretta Lynn)

13. "You Ain't Woman Enough" (feat. Tanya Tucker) (written by Loretta Lynn)