Here&#8217;s Where Hotel + Airport Workers Will Soon Be Making $30 an Hour

Here’s Where Hotel + Airport Workers Will Soon Be Making $30 an Hour

Canva

The federal minimum wage is still set at $7.25 an hour. At that rate, even working 40 hours a week, you would have a hard time surviving in America.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, the Los Angeles City Council just approved raising the minimum wage incrementally to $30 for the city’s hotel and airport workers by 2028.

This covers all workers that are in any department of the airport or hotels where they are employed.

Why Is Los Angeles Increasing Minimum Wage for Airport and Hotel Workers?

Well, in part because of the 2028 Summer Olympics that are coming to Los Angeles.

That is why this wage hike has been deemed "The Olympic Wage," because it's meant to juice up the tourism workforce as the city prepares to host not only the Olympics, but several major international sporting events over the next several years.

There will be millions of tourists flocking to L.A. during that time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

That's in addition to the tourists who already go just to see Hollywood.

Here's how the wage hike will play out in California. It'll start with a hike to $22.50 on Feb. 1, 2025. Then, it'll increase to $25 in 2026, $27 in 2027, and $30 per hour by 2028.

California has been on the forefront of trying to raise minimum wages for certain fields of workers.

In April of 2024, California raised its fast-food minimum wage to $20 an hour, and that caused some restaurant locations to have to shut down due to rising operational costs.

It will be interesting to see if the impending wage hikes will disrupt the revenue streams of the companies that will have to pay the new wages once they kick in.

The Best Country Duets | 55 Country Music Hits, Ranked

Country is well known for duets, and there is no shortage of collaborations between men and women, women and women, or two men.

We've cut it down to 55 of country music's best duets over the past several decades, as you'll see here. Find the best Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood duets, plus modern pairings from artists like Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Post Malone and more.

Should Tim McGraw and Faith Hill be No. 1? Or should it be another married country couple?

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know

How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country