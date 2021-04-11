The American Idol judges revealed their Top 16 contestants for Season 19 on Sunday night (April 11), and the last hopeful star to make the cut was Chayce Beckham. Beckham may have been named last, but he certainly wasn't least, as evidenced by the overwhelming praise judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie heaped on the young singer after his performance.

Beckham has proven his penchant for Americana and country music in previous episodes of the show, covering artists like Tyler Childers. He also demonstrated his rock edge during last week's All-Star Duets round, when he shared the stage with Incubus' Brandon Boyd. During Sunday night's episode, he continued his pattern of choosing songs from a wide variety of genres, opting to perform "Waiting in Vain" by Bob Marley & the Wailers.

No matter what kind of performance he gives, Beckham's gravelly voice and sharply-tuned artistry shine through, and the judges' comments reflected that. In fact, Bryan seemed to be ready to sign up as the President of the young singer's fan club.

"The highlight was his count-off -- it was the coolest thing I've ever heard," he gushed. "I was like, 'Can you email me on how to be cool? Maybe just hit me up?'"

On a more serious note, Bryan pointed out that Beckham shines as a singer-songwriter, with a defined personality already well established. "Somewhere in the future for you there is a song that you're gonna write that's really gonna speak to guys like you -- and girls that want to marry guys like you. I mean, that's what you're path'll be, that magic song.

"I'm happy to sit here and watch you," the superstar judge concluded.

Bryan's fellow judges agreed, with Lionel Richie specifying that Beckham is "real" and "identifiable" as an artist.

"What happens to all of us is that we find a fan base that connects to what we're about. And for whatever reason, it's not about glitz and glamour with you, you're just a real guy and America has fallen in love with you, and I'm so happy for you," Richie explained.

