Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa just wrapped up its 10th year of a full-on concert party in Mexico, and there were a lot of highlights.

One that sticks out happened during Jason Aldean's performance.

Aldean was singing his hit song "When She Says Baby," when he looked to his left and saw his cigar-smoking buddy Bryan in his street clothes, singing along.

Aldean gave a nod for Bryan to come out and join him in a duet, but Bryan took it one step further.

The Crash host commandeered the microphone from Aldean and briefly stole the show. Aldean had a smile on his face while staring into the crowd, as if he was shocked and puzzled as to why he'd given up his mic.

Aldean took back over, playfully grabbing Bryan in a big brother-type headlock to bring him back over to the microphone. Then, they started to sing together — and the crowd went wild!

We are talking about two superstars who have almost 60 No. 1 songs between them — it's not often you get two artists of that caliber together on one stage.

