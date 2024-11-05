No matter who you're voting in the U.S. presidential election, most Americans can probably agree that Election Day calls for a cocktail.

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan — two of country music's biggest superstars and longtime friends — were celebrating the big day together, and they were all smiles as they enjoyed drinks and relaxation time.

Aldean's wife Brittany shared a snapshot of their Election Day hang, featuring her husband giving a thumbs up to the camera.

"HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!! LET'S GOOOOOO" she writes in the caption of her post.

Aldean shared the photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Election pre-game!"

On her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared another shot from the day, in which she's laughing with a friend and holding a glass of wine in her hand.

"A little vino to calm the nerves," she writes, along with an emoji of an American flag.

Who Are Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Voting for in the U.S. Presidential Election?

Aldean and his wife have been two of country music's most politically vocal figures in recent years. Both of them are strong supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

On Tuesday (Nov. 5), both Aldean and Brittany shared social media posts supporting Trump and encouraging their fans to vote.

"Big day for our country today," Aldean notes on social media. "Over the past several years we have taken a lot of heat from the entertainment industry and the media for our support of [Donald Trump.]"

Despite the backlash he says he's faced, Aldean says Trump's platform aligns with his own political beliefs, especially when it comes to strong, traditional family values.

"As a father and an American citizen, I want to see our country get back to its values and principles that made us great to begin with," he says. "Vote so our kids can have a safe and secure future."

Bryan has not publicly pledged his support to either candidate.

He did, however, post a video to social media showing off his Tennessee "I Voted" sticker and getting out the vote.

"Happy Election Day. Make sure you get out and vote," Bryan says in that clip. "God bless the USA."

The U.S. presidential race is projected to be a close one. According to the latest polls from FiveThirtyEight, as of Tuesday afternoon, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris holds a slight lead in national polling averages.