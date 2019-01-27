Luke Bryan Has Luggage Emergency Leaving Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan seemed to be having a great time in Riviera Maya, Mexico, for his fifth-annual Crash My Playa, at least based on all the fun snaps and videos he shared on social media. When all the fun ended and it was time to go, however, the party ended with a little crash (of sorts) of its own!

In a video posted Sunday (Jan. 27), a smiling Bryan is narrating from inside a car, explaining to fans that when they pulled out of the resort, "all of a sudden, the hatch happens." In other words, the hatch flew open and the family's luggage was strewn all over the highway.

The mishap doesn't seem to have bothered Bryan too much, who couldn't contain his laughter. His mother, LeClaire, can be seen reflected in his sunglasses—and she seems to be finding the situation pretty funny, too. As Bryan notes, the crew is off to Hawaii next, so things can't be too bad.

Bryan's annual music festival ran through Saturday (Jan. 26), and featured headliners Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, as well as Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina, DJ Rock, Jon Langston, Kendell Marvel, Mitchell Tenpenny and Travis Denning.

It's now time for Bryan to start focusing on the start of the second season of the revived American Idol, which will kick off March 3. Bryan will once again join fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the singing competition show.