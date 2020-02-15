Luke Bryan has become good friends with both Katy Perry and Lionel Richie over the course of their time together as judges on American Idol, but Bryan is not invited to her upcoming wedding — and as it turns out, neither is Richie.

"I can't afford them," Perry quipped during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the upcoming season of the show, which is set to premiere on Sunday (Feb. 16) on ABC.

Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom, and she tells Kimmel that rather than being a Bridezilla, she's actually a "Bride-chilla," and she's taking her wedding plans in a pretty relaxed way — with one notable exception.

"I got engaged Feb. 14 [in 2019], and then I booked the place on Feb. 19," she admits.

As for Bryan and Richie, she says, "They have a lot of work to do while I'm out getting married, again," drawing a laugh from her fellow Idol judges and the audience. Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012.

"It's going to be a small wedding!" she protests in the clip above, as Bryan says, "You know, Lionel and I have been dropping hints ..."

The judges have developed a seemingly unlikely chemistry despite their very diverse backgrounds since they started together on the American Idol reboot, which launched in 2018 on ABC. Perry tells Kimmel that she recommended Richie to Idol producers after hearing some of his private stories about the music business icons that he's known when they ran into each other at a swanky L.A. hotel, and Richie suggested Bryan.

Bryan says his more urban co-stars tease him about his country roots when he's in Los Angeles for tapings.

"They get me out here in L.A. and they're like, 'We gotta get you on a skin treatment, we gotta get you on vitamins ...'" he admits with a laugh.

Watch the entire interview in the clip at the top of the story.