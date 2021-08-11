Luke Bryan Says Son Tate Is ‘Growing Up Way Too Fast’ in Birthday Message

Birthday wishes are in order for Luke Bryan’s youngest son, Tate. He's 11 years old as of Wednesday (Aug. 11), and if you ask his country star father, time is moving way too fast.

“Happy Birthday Tot. You are growing up way to (sic) fast," Bryan writes on Instagram, using his son's nickname (as in "tate-r tot" — get it?). "I hope you have the best 11th birthday ever. I love you buddy."

At only 11 years old, Tate seems to be quite the fisherman. In the photo shared by his dad, he's holding up a dang big bass:

Tatum Christopher Bryan is the second son of the "Waves" singer and his wife, Caroline, and was born on Aug. 11, 2010. His older brother is Thomas Boyer "Bo" Bryan, born in March of 2008, and the Bryans also adopted Bryan's nephew Til and nieces Kris and Jordan after the death of Bryan's brother-in-law in late 2014 (Bryan's sister, Kelly, the kids' mother, died in 2007).

Tate's birthdays seem to always be big affairs in the Bryan house: In 2020, on his 10th birthday, his nephew Til surprised him with a visit from college.

Bryan is currently on the road for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour. His opening acts include Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June.

