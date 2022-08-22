Luke Bryan and Vince Gill took the stage together for an off-the-cuff classic country jam session during the Brett Boyer Foundation Invitational charity golf tournament last Monday (Aug. 15), delivering a raucous set list of covers and laughs to the crowd.

Gill led a version of his own "Liza Jane," which originally came out in 1991 as the second single off his Pocket Full of Gold album. Other selections taken from the country legend's discography included "Whenever You Come Around," plus the Eagles' "Take It Easy" (Gill has been performing with the Eagles since 2017.)

Bryan contributed his own "I Don't Want This Night to End" to the set list, according to Country Now, and Jason Aldean's "Night Train" was also on the menu during Gill and Bryan's time onstage together.

In addition to the time they spent singing and playing together, Bryan and Gill also shared stories from the stage — including Bryan's memory of the first time they ever met. At the time, he was still an unknown artist, and Gill was a big star.

"Somebody said this man was sitting in that boutique in there and we walked in there and I shook his hand and he was the first country music celebrity I ever met," Bryan recounted, according to People. The singer then went on to say that Gill taught him an important lesson about how famous artists should interact with their fans.

"He stood up and shook my hand," Bryan continues. "... So many years later we get to sit on a stage like this and have fun, in a true musician, organic, not-planned fashion, which is what music ought to be, in my opinion."

The event supported the Brett Boyer Foundation, which Bryan and his wife Caroline established in honor of their niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect (CHD.) She battled heart disease for seven months before dying of the disease.