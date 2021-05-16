Luke Bryan swapped out his judge's chair for a spot on the stage on Sunday night's (May 16) episode of American Idol, hopping into the spotlight for a performance of his current single, "Waves."

Written by Ryan Hurd, Zach Crowell and Chase McGill, "Waves" is one of six new tracks that Bryan added to his Born Here Live Here Die Here album's track list when he released a deluxe version of the project in spring 2021. It's the album's fifth single and follows four consecutive No. 1 country hits, the most recent of which is "Down to One."

When he brought it to the Idol stage, Bryan delivered a dazzling live rendition of "Waves," underscoring the song's summer-ready message of falling in love by the water with a shimmering blue light display reminiscent of sunlight refracting through the waves of the ocean.

Bryan was pulling double duty on Sunday night, both performing his new song as well as serving as judge for Season 19's Top 4 finalists. While country-leaning contestant Caleb Kennedy -- who'd been selected to round out the show's Top 5 -- departed earlier in the week after the emergence of a controversial video, the country genre still got plenty attention during the Idol semi-finals.

Chayce Beckham, a genre-blending singer-songwriter who'd dipped into country as well as rock during previous performances, offered not one but two country covers, singing a song by Zac Brown Band and another by Chris Stapleton.

American Idol airs on ABC on Sunday nights. Its current season will wrap with a three-hour finale on May 23.

