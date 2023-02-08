Luke Bryan’s Favorite Memory From His Wedding Day Is a ‘Goofy’ One

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are known for their silly sense of humor — and pulling frequent pranks on each other, as well as other members of the family — so it's only fitting that the country superstar's favorite memory from their wedding day is one of them goofing off together.

Bryan shares that story with People, along with the picture of the moment itself, which happened during the couple's 2006 seaside wedding.

"There's a photo of Caroline and I walking down the beach squeezing each other's butts that we love. It's our same personalities that we have today — just so goofy," the star shares. "Whenever we look at our wedding album, that one always makes us laugh — it was and still is pretty funny. Great memory."

Bryan and Caroline first met at a bar during their college days, and when they got married, the singer was on the cusp of country music stardom. His breakout debut single, "All My Friends Say," dropped just months after the pair tied the knot.

"We got married in Turks and Caicos," Bryan goes on to say of his wedding day. "It was a really small wedding — just close family and friends."

But there was a minor hiccup that almost kept the singer from walking down the aisle at all.

"I tried to windsurf, and I threw my back out," he reveals. "I had to go to a chiropractor and take a muscle relaxer to stop my back from freaking out!"

Bryan and Caroline celebrated 16 years of marriage in December. Of course, the couple's signature sense of humor was part of the singer's wedding message to his wife: He posted a photo of them together in '80s get-up, with Caroline rocking a visor and colorful printed shirt as Bryan sports a mullet wig.

"It is so amazing sharing this life with you," Bryan wrote in the caption of his anniversary post. "Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way. I've loved you since the second I saw you. It's truly remarkable what we've done together."

