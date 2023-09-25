Luke Combs, Jelly Roll + More Sign on for Craig Morgan’s New Duets EP

Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Blake Shelton are just some of the stars who'll make an appearance on Craig Morgan's just-announced duets EP, Enlisted.

Set for release next month, the six-song collection will find Morgan re-imagining hits like "Redneck Yacht Club" and "That's What I Love About Sunday" as duets with some of his friends and fellow country stars.

Many of the collaborations have special backstories or memories associated with them: For example, Jelly will join Morgan for a new version of "Almost Home," a song they performed together on the Grand Ole Opry stage in the early days of Jelly's career, after the now-superstar shared his longstanding connection to the song.

"This song is full-circle for me. It's about situations you are sometimes in that you just mentally want to be somewhere else — 'Almost Home' — it's something that I listened to in jail," Jelly recounts. "Me and my cellmates could really relate to it. When I got out, I spent what little money I had and went to see Craig Morgan at the Grand Ole Opry and cried when he sang it."

Shelton's participation in "Redneck Yacht Club" is another full-circle moment on the EP, since Shelton made an appearance in the music video for Morgan's original release of the song in 2005.

In addition to the familiar songs that have been revamped as duets, Morgan is sharing two new tracks on his Enlisted EP. Those are "Raise the Bar," a collaboration with Combs, and "That Ain't Gonna Be Me," which he sings with Trace Adkins.

Morgan's new project is due out on Oct. 20. It's available to pre-save and pre-add now.

Craig Morgan's Enlisted EP Track List:

1. "Raise the Bar" (feat. Luke Combs)

2. "Almost Home" (feat. Jelly Roll)

3. "Redneck Yacht Club" (feat. Blake Shelton)

4. "That's What I Love About Sunday" (feat. Gary LeVox)

5. "International Harvester" (feat. Lainey Wilson)

6. "That Ain't Gonna Be Me" (feat. Trace Adkins)