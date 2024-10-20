Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues are officially parents. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together.

Rodrigues shared the news on social media on Oct. 9, posting an Instagram photo of herself cradling her newborn baby. "Welcome to the world little man," she wrote, along with an emoji of a blue heart.

The birth announcement also served as a sex reveal. Rodrigues announced her pregnancy back in August, but she spared most of the details. The couple typically lead a fairly private life outside of Grimes' acting and music career, so it's not surprising that they're keeping quiet about many of the details of their new life as a family of three.

The Grimes family is continuing to keep much of their young son's life private: They didn't share his exact birth date or his name in their birth announcement post.

However, Rodrigues did share a snapshot of herself and her actor husband cuddled up with the newest addition to their family. In the photo, the adorable newborn sleeps on her chest as Grimes stands behind her, cradling them both.

"And then there were three," she wrote in the caption.

What to Know About Luke Grimes and His Wife Bianca

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, which is set to resume in November.

She is a Brazilian model, but the couple now reside in Montana.

They've been married for over five years.

