Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington is recovering at home after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

The iconic Southern rock band posted to Facebook on Friday evening (July 23) to share the news, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery."

Despite the fact that Rossington is the last original member left in the band, Skynyrd will continue its current touring schedule without him. The group are currently on the road for their Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' Tour, which sees them re-thinking their decision to stage a farewell tour.

"After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington’s encouraged the band to go perform in his absence," the band members explain via Facebook. "Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y’all was a better option than cancelling the performances."

Rossington, 69, has a long history of heart problems. He previously underwent heart surgery to repair a leaky heart valve in 2019, three years after another heart surgery caused the band to reschedule or cancel two weeks of touring. In 2016, the guitarist began suffering chest pains and eventually needed blockage in his arteries cleared.

As Rossington recuperates, Lynyrd Skynyrd's next scheduled concert is set for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 9.

"We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!" the Facebook statement concludes. "Please do us a favor and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them!"

