Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington had surgery on his heart late last month, causing the band to postpone two shows scheduled for this weekend.

The July 31 heart surgery was needed to treat a leaky heart valve that was causing the founding band member to suffer fatigue. A press release adds that the Aug. 16 show in Las Vegas has been moved to Oct. 18 and the Aug. 17 Lynyrd Skynyrd concert in Wheatland, Calif., has been moved to Oct. 19. The next scheduled stop on the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour is Aug. 23 in Irvine, Calif., with a heavy touring schedule through mid-October.

This surgery comes three years after another heart surgery caused the band to reschedule or cancel two weeks of touring. In 2016 the then 64-year-old guitarist began suffering chest pains and eventually needed blockage in his arteries cleared. As he did previously, he's expected to make a full recovery this time around.

“We all appreciate the well wishes for Gary and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Johnny Van Zant says in a statement. “But he can’t wait to come back and perform at 100 percent for the fans. We will see you all soon!”

Rossington is the only original member of the classic rock band that's still touring with them today. Johnny Van Zant has been the band's lead vocalist since 1987, ten years after his brother and original lead singer Ronnie Van Zant died in a plane crash. Ultimate Classic Rock shares that while their touring days may be numbered there is a brand new Lynyrd Skynyrd album finished and nearly ready for release.