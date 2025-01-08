Eric Church, Miranda Lambert to Headline 2025 Field & Stream Fest

Field & Stream Fest has been announced for 2025, and it's delivering a jam-packed lineup of country and rock artists.

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Lynyrd Skynyrd are each headlining one of the event's three nights, on a bill that will also feature performance from ZZ Top, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman and many others.

2025 will mark the second year since Field & Stream was purchased by an investment company fronted by Church and Morgan Wallen. The move revived publication for the legendary outdoors magazine, which is also part of a popular lifestyle brand.

The inaugural Field & Stream Fest was supposed to take place in October 2024, but the event was postponed due to Hurricane Helene. Many of the performers on that bill will be appearing during the 2025 iteration, including Church and ZZ Top.

Of course, Church's personal involvement in Hurricane Helene recovery has been extensive.

The singer dropped his song "Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)" to raise money for the regions impacted by the storms.

Church teamed with Luke Combs to mount a benefit concert which raised nearly $25 million toward relief efforts.

He has also announced a longterm rebuilding project in his home state of North Carolina.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Winnsboro, S.C. on Oct. 3-5, 2025. It will feature outdoors-focused experiences in addition to a stout musical lineup, with RV and camping options onsite as well as fishing showcases and football-watching stations.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Jan. 10), but Field & Stream 1871 Club Members will have early access starting Thursday.