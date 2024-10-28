Eric Church Commits to Building Homes in Storm-Ravaged North Carolina

The Concert for Carolina may be over, but Eric Church's commitment to helping the parts of the state impacted by Hurricane Helene is just beginning.

Church — who performed at the event alongside Luke Combs, Keith Urban, James Taylor and a slew of other A-Listers — shared a video message during the show, in which he announced a long-term involvement in the state's recovery. The video is also currently available to watch on his Chief Cares Foundation's website.

"Our mission in North Carolina is to be here for the long haul," he says. "We are going to start by immediately building homes for 100 families in Avery County and the surrounding areas, and keeping these communities preserved and rebuilt."

Chief Cares has launched a building initiative called Blue Print for the Blue Ridge. The project's immediate goal is to build 100 homes in Avery County, a community that the North Carolina native is close to. But he's hoping that's just going to be the start of his ongoing involvement in the area.

"We are also helping to address longer-term needs like creating jobs, rebuilding schools and supporting local businesses," he adds. "Often when disaster strikes, funds flow in from great people wanting to help, but when the world turns its eye to the next devastation, a lot can get lost and fall through the cracks. We are committed to the long-term rebuilding of these communities."

Where Will the Money Raised by Concert for Carolina Go?