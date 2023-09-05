Members of the Beatles are still accomplishing firsts in their career after all these years, thanks to a little help from a friend.

How Dolly Parton Helped the Beatles Members

Dolly Parton has released a cover of the Beatles' classic "Let It Be" that will be part of her Rockstar album, set for release Nov. 17.

Rockstar, Parton's 49th studio album, is a collection of 30 songs that are mostly covers, including Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," Prince's "Purple Rain" and Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven."

According to Billboard, the remake of "Let It Be" is "the first song on which McCartney and Starr – or any of the four Beatles, including the late George Harrison and john Lennon – have shared credited billing with one another on entry on a Billboard songs chart outside the group."

Parton's version of the song is currently sitting at No. 15 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart. It's also at No. 2 for Rock Digital Song Sales and No. 22 the on the Digital Song Sales chart which includes all music genres, according to Billboard.

The Song's Success on the Charts Shouldn't Be a Surprise

"Let It Be," of course, found success on the charts when it was originally released in 1970. The original version of the song landed the Beatles in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 that year.

What is surprising, however, is Parton's rendition being the first time a song crediting two Beatles by name has landed on a Billboard chart outside of their accomplishments as a group.

Billboard notes there have been several collaborations between former Beatles members over the years, but they weren't always credited — most notable was Starr's spot playing drums on multiple songs from Harrison's 1971 solo effort All Things Must Pass. The album spent seven weeks on the Billboard 200, but Starr was not credited for his work.

"Musicians in that era often contributed their skills without seeking official credit (and both subsequently stated in interviews that they didn't recall who played on which tracks on the set)," Billboard reports.

