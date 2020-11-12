Mac Davis' wife, Lise, broke her social media silence after Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker honored the late singer-songwriter at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 11), saying, "your tribute tonight was a gift."

Davis died on Sept. 29, just one day after news broke that he was critically ill after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville. He launched his career as a songwriter for other artists, and "In the Ghetto" gave him one of his earliest breaks when Elvis Presley recorded and released it in 1969.

CMA Awards co-hosts McEntire and Rucker teamed to tribute the iconic entertainer with a duet rendition of the classic song at the ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lise Davis has not posted to Davis' social media accounts since his death, but she broke that silence after the performance to thank the hosts and the CMA for the powerful tribute, saying it "touched me in ways you cannot imagine."

The Davis tribute was one of several special musical moments that took place at the CMA Awards in 2020. Jason Aldean joined Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde to open the show with a multi-song musical tribute to Charlie Daniels, who died in July.

Little Big Town paid musical tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died in March, by performing his classic hit, "Sweet Music Man," and Jon Pardi honored Joe Diffie, who died on March 29, with a spirited rendition of his hit, "Pickup Man."