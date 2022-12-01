Calling country newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter's new song, "Jesus I'm Jealous," a lonesome love song doesn't quite do it justice. The talented vocalist is singing of the kind of despair that hurts down to the bone.

Listen to "Jesus I'm Jealous" during this exclusive Taste of Country premiere. The new song is a conversation from singer to Jesus, thus clearing her of any charges of blasphemy. It's a clever turn of phrase, but more memorable is the effortless way Carpenter showcases her range during each verse, and the dark tones she strikes with each chorus.

"Jesus I'm jealous / Just had to tell ya / Watching the two of them head over heels," Carpenter — an Athens, Ga., native — sings during each refrain.

"I guess I was hopin' / I wouldn't be lonely / And maybe by now I would know how it feels / He's spinning her round like she's Cinderella / I shouldn't be starin' / But hell I can't help it / Jesus I'm jealous."

"This song is an emotional dive for me that I think everyone can relate to," she tells Taste of Country. "It’s about wanting what someone else has while also believing deep down that everything is going to turn out exactly as it should."

What makes the song unique is that Carpenter — who notched some viral success with a playful song called "Huntin' Season" earlier this year — isn't singing about looking for the love of one specific person. Her envy is aimed at every pair before her.

"Is it OK to pray at a bar / I know I probably shouldn't be here / Watching people fall in love / And ordering another beer," she sings to open the song.

Carpenter has a few more tour dates on her official calendar for 2022, and several major festival dates lined up for 2023.