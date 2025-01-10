On Feb. 9, all eyes will be on New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

And while the teams who will be playin the big game have yet to be determined, the rest of the stage is already being set — and that includes all of the events leading up to kickoff.

Although country music has been shut out of the game's biggest moments, like the halftime show and even the National Anthem, in 2025, we'll still see some country artists on a stage in the Big Easy.

Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and Tucker Wetmore have been tapped to play Madden Bowl 25.

What Is the Madden Bowl?

For the past 10 years, EA Sports has hosted the Madden Bowl in the same city as the Super Bowl. It's a single-elimination video game tournament in which players compete on the latest version of the game Madden NFL for PlayStation.

Competitors are determined through a nationwide tournament series that began Dec. 13 and runs through Jan. 19.

This year's event will take place on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. Players will compete for their share of $1 million in prizes.

“EA SPORTS is a cornerstone of Super Bowl Week, and on Friday at Super Bowl LIX we’re bringing together fans, music, athletes, esports, and Madden in an unforgettable celebration of football,” John Reseburg, VP of Marketing, Partnerships, and Communications for EA Sports says in a statement.

“New Orleans is one of the greatest and most passionate sports cities in the world, and with a line-up including Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, and more, this is going to be an absolutely electric night at EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl,” he adds.

Where Can I Watch Madden Bowl '25?

Each artist is expected to take the stage throughout the night, with Wetmore kicking things off. Fans can stream the event live online through the Madden Bowl's social channels on Twitch and YouTube.

Madden Bowl 25 is scheduled to start on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6PM CT.