There's more to a breakup than meets the eye — or the Instagram feed — and that's the theme behind Maddie Larkin's just-released music video for her song, "Sad Girls Don't Cry," premiering exclusively with Taste of Country.

In the clip, Larkin sings the song from under the duvet of her bed, grabbing a drink and her phone in order to post some fun selfies to social media. But putting on a pretty face for the camera is a coping mechanism: In reality, she's heartbroken, and her emotion comes to life in the video as clouds gather, and rain starts to pour down onto her and her bed sheets.

"Sad girls don't cry / They don't sleep enough / Eat enough / Same love song on repeat / But sad girls don't cry / They might drink too much / Tryin' not to think too much / Lookin' like they're having fun / But sad girls don't cry," Larkin sings in the shimmering pop-country hook of her song, a dance-along break-up anthem that the singer describes as a "tear-twerker."

Ingrid Andress fans will find a lot to like about Larkin's genre-mixing stylings and "sad bop" themes, but the most captivating part of the song is its unflinching honesty. The singer-songwriter is committed to pulling back the facade of happiness she creates on social media, shining a light into a feeling that's much darker and more complex.

The story behind the song comes from a real-life experience, Larkin explains.

"'Sad Girls Don't Cry' calls back to a time in my life when I was going through a breakup," the singer says.

"I was lost, broken and confused, but on social media it looked like I was having the time of my life," she continues. "You could say I was lying, but I say I was coping. Sometimes the saddest girls on the inside look like the happiest on the outside. Some breakups feel like the end of the world, so when I made the 'Sad Girls Don't Cry' music video, I wanted to capture that feeling of crying so hard that you fill your entire bedroom with tears."

"Sad Girls Don't Cry" follows previous singles from Larkin including "45" and "Expectations." The up-and-comer has also landed opening slots with country stars including Eric Church, Hunter Hayes and Craig Morgan.