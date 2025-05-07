The Masked Singer revealed the identify of the final four mystery singers on Wednesday night (May 7), and fans were stunned to learn there were not one, but two country singers beneath those elaborate costumes.

The identities of all four finalists will be revealed here, so consider this a spoiler alert.

Taste of Country was able to talk to Pearl, as well. She actually won Season 13, making it the second time a country star has taken the Golden Mask Trophy (LeAnn Rimes, S4).

Edwin McCain, Flavor Flav and Oscar De La Hoya were among contestants unmasked earlier in the season.

Country stars who've performed in seasons past include Hunter Hayes and Clint Black (with Lisa Hartman Black).

Who Was the Mad Scientist on The Masked Singer?

Clues given during the Masked Singer finale made it clear to country fans that the Mad Scientist was a member of Florida Georgia Line. After his performance of "Stay" by Sugarland, judges revealed the character would be first to go home that night.

Still, it was stunning to learn that the Masked Singer's Mad Scientist was Brian Kelley.

Masked Singer's Mad Scientist Interview:

Kelley tells Taste of Country that saying yes to The Masked Singer was really easy, and he has absolutely no regrets. In fact, it sounds like the show has fundamentally shifted his mood and mindset.

"I didn't know I needed The Masked Singer," he admits. "I felt like I totally freed myself from just a headspace that I needed to kind of get out of. Putting on that mask and that whole suit and singing songs that I love and really like ... just letting all of that go and not having to be, 'Hey, this is my genre and this is the only thing that I do.'"

Not worrying about his brand for a few weeks served as a reminder that music should be fun before anything else. As he smiles and talks, one senses that message got lost somewhere in the last 10 to 15 years, but now, as he approaches the next chapter of his career, you can expect Kelley to take more chances.

"And I just, you know, turn 40 in August and still like to have a childlike heart and attitude and have fun," he says.

Kelley's wife, manager and publicist were the only three people who knew about his involvement with the show. This reality series is famously tight-lipped to the point that he didn't know the identity of the other three finalists until they were revealed on television.

If there's a downside to this, it's that the feedback loop is short, but maybe that was a good thing. Picking songs like "The Scientist" by Coldplay, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey and "Stay" by Sugarland were collaborative choices, but not stressful choices.

"I thought I was going to crush it. You know, I felt really confident," Kelley admits of "Stay," the song he got to sing during the finale.

"Like, I think I pitched that to them because I just wanted to do something different. I like the male flip on it, obviously. And just, gosh, as a songwriter, Jennifer Nettles crushed that song. As a vocalist, crushed that song. It's — to me — one of the best love, heartache, heartbreak country songs."

Flash-forward to the Season 13 television debut and Kelley admits he was more nervous than he ever was during filming. A few diehard fans began to DM him on social media, and his texts messages started to fill up as episodes aired and the clues began to point to a FGL-er, and then to Kelley specifically.

He was actually surprised so many people figured it out!

"My voice hadn't been out there, commercially, too long, you know," he says, referring to his relatively short solo career. "I didn't know what to expect."

"It was a great feeling ... I really did leave with a deeper sense of confidence via the judges, via the feedback and comments I've read and messages I've received, and just a great experience. I'd do it all over again in a heartbeat."

Look for Kelley to take these good vibes on the road with him this summer. His new Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One album drops June 20.

The other three finalists on The Masked Singer were Gretchen Wilson (Pearl), Andy Grammer (Boogie Woogie) and Meg Donnelly (Coral).