So, when the rising country music star was working with his team to come up with the perfect video treatment for his new single, “Your Town,” he soon realized that he had the perfect town in mind.

“I grew up in Eureka, Mo., a small town and the last suburb to the west of St. Louis, so when the director, Frankie Zarantonello, and I decided to make a video for this song, walking the streets of Eureka made total sense," Jordan says of the official music video, which exclusively premieres via Taste of Country. “We wanted to really push the nostalgia, so it only seemed right that I shoot the video in my hometown.”

Shot and edited by Zarantonello for Butter Creations, Jordan's "Your Town" video serves as a visual continuation of the story first told in Jordan’s fan favorite single “Cold in California,” “Your Town" tells an all-too-common tale of broken dreams.

“I think it's a song a lot of people can relate to,” the St. Louis native tells Taste of Country. “It’s about the idea of a lingering, lost love that has moved away while you're still in the same place. [Co-writer] Jarrett Hartness and I really wanted it to feel like a conversation between the characters to try and make it more personal and more nostalgic.”

Nostalgic perfectly describes Jordan at his core, armed with a classic sound that has drawn comparisons to some of his biggest heroes, including Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church. He continues to bring that classic sound to fans via songs including "Your Town," which is Jordan’s follow up to his previous singles "Boulder," "The Good Fight" and "Heart of the Heartland."