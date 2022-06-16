Singer-songwriter Matt Jordan had every intention of playing the starring role in his new music video for his powerful new single, “Boulder.” Because if anyone knows what it’s like to face adversity in the music business, it’s him.

“The song is about making your own path and going against the grain and doing things your own way,” the rising country star tells Taste of Country of the song he wrote alongside Jarret Hartness and Dustin Herring. “And in the music business, that can feel like climbing a mountain sometimes.”

But despite what one might think, Jordan wasn’t the guy actually scaling those big boulders in the song’s music video, premiering exclusively on Taste of Country.

“I found the stock footage of this guy scaling these rocks, and I just knew that was it…that was the story,” the St. Louis native explains of the music video, which also includes footage of Jordan recording the inspiring song in the studio. “The fact that the guy sort of looked like me pushing that rock made it even better.”

Jordan lets out a laugh, but it's certainly true that things seemed to have fallen in place when it comes to this song that country music fans have already taken quite a liking to.

“I've gotten more text messages and Instagram messages and Facebook messages about this song than probably anything I've ever released,” says Jordan of the song, which serves as a follow-up to singles including “The Good Fight” and “Heart of the Heartland.”

“I just think it's a song that people relate to. I think everyone feels like they have something to prove. It’s an anthem for the underdogs and the outsiders.”