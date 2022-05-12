Matt Jordan admits that “The Good Fight” might not be the most poetic of songs. The lyrics don’t go too deep, and the melody isn’t too complex. But instead, it has something that the singer-songwriter is always looking to give his fans through his music.

And that’s a darn good message.

“The message of ‘The Good Fight’ is hopeful and encouraging,” Jordan says of his new single, premiering exclusively on Taste of Country. “It's a feel-good, hopeful song. And sonically, it’s me at my core.”

The premise of the song is the fact that sometimes, you must fight to find the good in a relationship. And if you can't find the good, you just might know what to do.

“Every day, you have to wake up and commit to fighting for your relationship, if it is a relationship that is worth fighting for,” says Jordan of the sentimental backbone of the song, which serves as the follow-up to his previous single “Heart of the Heartland.”

"And that’s my takeaway from it all."

Jordan knows firsthand what that fight can look like, as the Missouri native says he and his wife of 8 years have had to put in the work raising three kids together while Jordan makes his way up the country music ladder.

“We are blessed to have a really good marriage, and I mean, I love my wife immensely,” gushes Jordan. “But yes, life certainly can be a ballet of balancing schedules and such. At the end of day, though, the fight is always worth it.”

So, too, is the fight to get the best song, something that Jordan went through when finishing up the song he worked on virtually with his fellow songwriters for the most part.

“There was a time when I thought ‘The Good Fight’ was good, but it was not great yet,” says Jordan, who counts artists including Jackson Browne and Bruce Springsteen as musical inspirations. “But the version of it now? Well, I just can’t get enough of it.”

Ultimately, Jordan hopes that the work he put into “The Good Fight” ends up finding the people who need to hear it the most.

“I have seen some friends go through some really hard relationship stuff and breakups and divorce and things like that,” Jordan says quietly. “And that’s my takeaway from it all. Sometimes, you must fight for something you want.”