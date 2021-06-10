Matt Stillwell has re-recorded his 2015 song "Hey Dad" to mark Father's Day in 2021, and he's taking Taste of Country behind the scenes of the new track.

Stillwell wrote "Hey Dad" about the loss of his own father, and it's a song that has compelled fans to share their own stories with him over the years.

"It’s been six years since Dad passed, so I’ve had six years of dealing with that personally, but also hearing about other people’s dads or granddads," he tells us. "I’ve gotten to know a lot of people on a much different level because of this song and/or the video. I felt like 'Hey Dad' would really help some folks when we wrote it because it was helping me at that moment. I didn’t realize what the impact would be and I’ve learned a lot about the healing power of music."

Stillwell decided to re-record the song "to give it a bigger platform and help more people along the way," he states. "The new recording reflects those six years in my voice, and sonically it’s a little closer to the way I play the song live and to the way we wrote that day."

He's hopeful that the new recording will continue the song's positive impact.

“'Hey Dad' has built its own story and led to so many things in my life," Stillwell reflects. "I hope 'Hey Dad (2021)' can reach many more people and help heal along the way."

"Hey Dad (2021)" is set for release on Friday (June 11).

Stillwell has been keeping busy recently; the singer built a mobile stage and embarked on his Hometown House Party tour, which has found him playing shows in residential neighborhoods. He's also been working on new music for a new album that he expects to release in the fall of 2021.

For more information about Matt Stillwell, please visit his official website, or keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Country Stars Share Their Fathers' Best Advice