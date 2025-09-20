Matthew McConaughey: Leave Religion Out of It — the Ten Commandments Still Belong in Classrooms

Matthew McConaughey believes there’s still a place for the Ten Commandments in today’s classrooms — regardless of how people feel about who wrote them.

The 55-year-old actor recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where the two discussed how kids today are increasingly overstimulated and overwhelmed.

McConaughey offered a solution rooted in a familiar, faith-based foundation.

“With all that exterior stimulus... imagine a child,” he said. “Now I’m going, ‘Does anyone have a better suggestion than the Ten Commandments?’”

The True Detective star argued that the Commandments — even removed from a religious lens — offer basic moral guidance that could help children stay grounded in a chaotic world.

“Ten things — if I look at that and just aim that direction, I feel like I can’t go wrong. Or I can go closer to right.”

Rogan Pushes Back, McConaughey Doubles Down

Joe Rogan raised concerns about posting the Commandments in public schools, citing the separation of church and state.

But McConaughey stood by his point, emphasizing content over religious authorship.

“My hang-up is that most people go to the problem with it because of the author: God,” McConaughey explained. “Pull the author off for a minute... When you look at the Ten Commandments, is there anything that anyone out there would say, ‘I disagree with that one?’”

He added that in times of confusion, people need something solid to hold on to — and for him, that’s the Ten Commandments: “It’s a foundation in the storm.”

A Familiar Message of Faith

McConaughey has spoken openly about his spiritual beliefs before, often crediting his relationship with God for guiding his life and success.

While some may see his latest remarks as controversial, the Oscar winner clarified that his argument wasn’t about enforcing religion — but encouraging values.

“In our classroom, in America, we’re gonna have the Ten Commandments,” he said.

McConaughey added, “Is your problem that it can be considered an oppressive author? Or do you actually disagree with what it says?”