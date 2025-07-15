Hannah Peters / Julian Finney, Getty Images[/caption]

Matthew McConaughey didn’t need a tennis racket to win over Wimbledon fans.

The Texas-born actor’s Southern hospitality was on full display when he stood and applauded Prince William and Kate Middleton as they entered the Royal Box during the men’s singles final on Sunday (July 13).

The respectful gesture was caught on video and quickly went viral, with fans on both sides of the pond praising the Hollywood legend for his charm and class.

“Matthew McConaughey standing to applaud the Prince & Princess of Wales. What a lovely Southern gentleman,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

McConaughey’s moment of grace came during a surprise appearance by the royal family that had Wimbledon buzzing.

Two very special guests joined the future King and Queen of England: their children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

The young royals stole the show as they took their seats at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to watch Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz face Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the men’s final.

The family coordinated in crisp blue-and-white looks, with Kate in a bright belted blue dress and Charlotte in a classic white frock.

Sunday's match also marked one of Kate’s first major public appearances since revealing her cancer-free status in January, making the day all the more emotional.

A Gentleman Abroad, a Neighbor at Home

While McConaughey was turning heads with his Southern grace in London, his heart remains firmly in Texas.

Following the devastating Fourth of July floods that ravaged parts of his home state, the Dallas Buyers Club actor shared an emotional plea on Instagram.

“Countless Texans are hurting — inside and out,” he wrote, urging fans to “lend a helping hand where and how you can.”

“It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor,” he added, tagging his wife Camila, their son Levi, and their Just Keep Livin’ Foundation.

As of July 13, the flood death toll in Texas had risen to 132, according to USA Today.

McConaughey’s message echoes a broader wave of support from country stars stepping up for their home state.

Miranda Lambert recently announced a flood relief concert, simply stating: “Texans help Texans.”

From London to Longview, McConaughey continues to show that true Southern charm isn’t just about good manners — it’s about showing up for your people, wherever they are.