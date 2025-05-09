When host Reba McEntire opened the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday (May 8), she walked onstage in a smart little Western getup featuring a black jacket over a white button-up shirt.

Later in the show, Zach Top stepped out to perform his song "Use Me," and he, too, was wearing a smart little getup featuring a black jacket and a white button-up shirt.

You know what they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

The two looks were clearly very similar, but upon closer observation, they might have even been the same jacket. Not the same jacket — they didn't share one — but definitely his and hers versions of the same design.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Did Reba McEntire and Zach Top Wear the Same Jacket at the ACM Awards?

Notice the arrow accents on the lapel and waistband? Both stars' jackets have these, plus the same staggered arrows coming off of the sleeves.

It looks like the only difference between the two blazers is that McEntire's arrows appear to have tiny studs lining them, while Top's are plain.

We dug to find this jacket online. It's sold by H Bar C, which has a storefront in Nashville. It's called the Calamity Jacket, and there are both female and male varients listed on their site.

The designer has had their clothing featured on Shaboozey's album cover art and in the film Barbie, when Ryan Gosling is dressed as Cowboy Ken. Their Instagram shows several other country singers wearing their designs, too: Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett and Ryan Bingham, among others.

H Bar C seems to be a hotspot for country's biggest stars to pick up their Western threads, so it's not a huge shock that two with similar taste — McEntire and Top, in this case — would pick out the same black jacket.

