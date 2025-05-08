Why Reba McEntire Teared Up During Her ACM Awards Monologue

Reba McEntire's ACM Awards monologue was a celebration of 60 years of country music, but she got a bit emotional recounting her own journey.

The country music star was fresh off an opening performance when she took the microphone to formally open the show. There weren't the usual cracks on her friends or pop culture references. Instead, McEntire took viewers around the room, pointing out some of the night's most nominated artists.

She also stopped to recognize legends in attendance, like Alan Jackson. Then she reflected on her first ACM Entertainer of the year win.

The 2025 ACM Awards air live from Frisco, Texas on Amazon Prime.

Reba McEntire is host and stars such as Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson will perform.

Ella Langley has the most nominations (8) this year.

"Whoever wins tonight, I can relate to the excitement because I won it in 1995," McEntire shared. "And my friend Naomi Judd handed me the trophy. I miss her."

Judd died by suicide on April 30, 2022, one day before she was made a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her daughter Wynonna Judd had just performed, or cameras would have no doubt found her, too.

McEntire has won nearly two dozen ACM Awards during her 40-plus year career. She's also hosted more than a dozen times.

In 2025, the 70-year-old is enjoying a career high. Fresh off The Voice on NBC, she just finished Season 1 of Happy's Place on the same network, with Season 2 coming in the fall.

Prior to the show, she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Rex Linn. See pictures from the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet below.

After the monologue, McEntire gave way to Lionel Richie who announced night's first winner.