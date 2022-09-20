Johnny Cash, rubbing elbows with the royals? It happened — and Rosanne Cash has the picture to prove it.

This week, the singer shared a photo of her late country legend father posing with King Charles III, who was, of course, Prince Charles at the time. The snapshot, which appears to be candid, captures the two men in conversation.

It dates back several decades — Cash died in 2003 at the age of 71.

"I've been debating all day whether or not to post this photo, but it's just too good to keep under wraps," Cash writes in the caption of her post, posted Sept. 19. "I expect a lot of captions, but none I haven't thought of already. But go right ahead."

King Charles ascended to the monarchy earlier this month after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 on Sept. 8. The Queen's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from her supporters across the globe, including several country stars: Maren Morris, for example, paid tribute with an at-home performance of Patty Griffin's "Up to the Mountain."

Believe it or not, this photo of Cash hobknobbing with the newly-crowned King is not the singer's only connection to the royal family. In 2002, towards the very end of his life, he released his American IV: The Man Comes Around album. The title track was inspired by a dream Cash had in which he found himself in Buckingham Palace, face to face with the queen, and she told him, "Johnny Cash, you're like a thorn tree in a whirlwind."

That dream stuck with him, and eventually, he linked it to a reference to thorn trees in the Book of Job, further building the inspiration for his song "The Man Comes Around." He's also referred to that track as his "song of the apocalypse."