Luke Combs doesn't often post behind-the-scenes videos of his life on social media, but when he does, sometimes it embarrasses his wife, Nicole.

Luke Combs HQ posted a hilarious video to Instagram of the country star doing a "Get Ready With Me"-style video to show off how he picks his stage look before his concerts.

The video begins with Combs holding up two black of the same button-up shirt, but as he starts to talk, he breaks character and cracks up laughing, so then the video starts over.

Once the "Best of Me" singer pulls it together, he continues on, saying dryly, "Get ready with me for a show, guys — lot of big decisions to be made here."

The joke? Combs pretty much wears the same thing for every concert he plays: A black Columbia button-up shirt and jeans.

The video cuts to Combs revealing his final choice as he walks out from an automatic opening door on his tour bus.

"I'm going with this one," he says as he walks out in one of the two identical black Columbia shirts that he was holding up earlier.

True story: Combs actually has hundreds of the same shirt in his closet.

"So over social media haha," Nicole jokes in the comments section.

Fans in the comments gave Combs props for nailing his "Get Ready With Me" video.

The country star isn't touring much this year, as he took a a step back from being on the road so much to spend more time at home with his young family. He and Nicole are raising two toddler sons.

