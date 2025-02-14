With the news of Lainey Wilson getting engaged to Devlin "Duck" Hodges this week, we decided to get busy on picking out wedding dresses for the rising country queen.

Fans know the "Heart Like a Truck" singer has a signature look: Bell bottoms. She even named an album Bell Bottom Country! So, the first thing we did was scour the internet for the best bell bottom-style, flared wedding dresses.

There are a lot of great options out there, so Wilson will have a tough decision to make when the time comes.

After finding the 10 dresses that we thought would look best on her, we went ahead and took the liberty of placing Wilson's head on the dress model's head, so she can get a better idea of what she'll look like on the big day.

You're welcome, Lainey — and fans!