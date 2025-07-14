Chris Stapleton Steps Up After Devastating Texas Floods, With Major Donation

While "White Horse" may say he’s not the one to count on, Chris Stapleton just proved otherwise for Texas.

The country star and his wife, Morgane, have donated $1 million to support victims of the devastating flooding that hit the state over Fourth of July weekend.

On Saturday (July 12), the couple’s charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind, announced the donation on social media.

"Outlaw State of Kind has donated $1 million to support national and local organizations providing flood relief in Texas," the organization writes on Facebook.

The donation will be split among several nonprofit organizations actively working on the ground, including:

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

Texas Search and Rescue

World Central Kitchen

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation

Texas’ Hill Country was unexpectedly hit by a powerful storm on July 4 and 5, bringing an unprecedented amount of rainfall that caused the Guadalupe River and other waterways to swell and overflow.

The rising waters submerged large portions of Kerr County, causing catastrophic damage.

As of now, more than 120 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 160 remain missing, according to CNN.

Among the losses, Camp Mystic, a girls’ Christian summer camp near the Guadalupe, confirmed that 27 campers and counselors died.

Stapleton's Giving History

The "Broken Halos" singer and his wife have shown generosity time and again.

Earlier this year, they donated $1 million to support wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles County.

That donation was distributed across national and local organizations, including the American Red Cross, the California Community Foundation, and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.