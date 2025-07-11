George Strait is stepping up to raise money for those who have been impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Texas in July of 2025, and he's inviting a number of celebrity friends to help out.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has announced a special benefit concert and dinner that is set to take place at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena in Boerne, Texas, on Sunday, July 27.

Strait has paired with his Vaqueros del Mar partner of 15 years, Tom Cusick, to stage a concert titled "Strait From the Heart," which is slated to raise money for the many who've been impacted by the floods in Texas Hill Country earlier in July.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” Strait says. "Our hearts and prayers are with you all."

"The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives."

A host of other country stars and songwriters will join Strait for the special event, which is limited to 1,000 guests, with tickets and tables available beginning at $1,000.

"Special thanks to our friends and fellow troubadours — William Beckman, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park, Hudson Westbrook and members of my Ace in the Hole Band — for joining me on stage to lend their talent and their hearts to this mission," Strait adds.

Local area first responders are eligible for free tickets to the special charity show.

The money raised will go to the 501c3 Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund, and it will also be distributed directly to affected families and established Hill Country funds.

According to USA Today, more than 120 people died last week when the Guadalupe River in Texas jumped its banks and flooded extensive parts of Kerr County after a massive surge in rainfall.

It's estimated that 160 people remain missing in the aftermath of the devastating floods, with authorities acknowledging that it's unlikely they will find any more survivors.

“The road ahead will be a long one, however the immediate need is so great that we didn’t want to wait," Cusick says. "Together, we can show our neighbors that when hardship strikes, Texas and our country stand strong, and we stand together.”

For information about tickets and tables to the special fundraising event, email Vaquerosdm@gmail.com.

