Chris Stapleton Drops Massive Donation for L.A. Wildfire Relief

Chris Stapleton and his team have written a massive check towards helping those affected by the wildfires in southern California.

Outlaw State of Kind, the charitable fund Stapleton launched with his wife Morgane, announced on Tuesday (Jan. 28) that they're putting $1 million towards relief efforts.

The organizations benefiting from their donation include both national groups like the American Red Cross and local groups like the California Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Funds will also be distributed to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the World Central Kitchen, plus three organizations that specifically support those in the arts community and three organizations focused on helping displaced pets and wildlife.

In the same social media post where they shared the causes they're sending funds to, Outlaw State of Kind provided a link for fans to donate to the cause, too.

"Join us in supporting however you can," the caption reads.

In response to the announcement, fans chimed in to share their support, and L.A.-based social media users spoke to the continuing need for assistance in their communities.

"My husband and I are currently displaced due to the Eaton fire. I'm also 8 1/2 months pregnant. It's a lot to process but trying our best to stay positive," one commenter writes.

"Thank you. My daughter's boyfriend lost everything in the Palisades fire," another adds.

What to Know About the L.A. Wildfires

A series of wildfires broke out across the L.A. area in early January.

The fires have killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of structures, according to NBC.

The largest of those, the Palisades Fire, has burned nearly 23,500 acres.