Dolly Parton, Eric Church Get a Spotlight on New Time100 Philanthrophy List

Dolly Parton and Eric Church are two of the people to place on Time's inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy List, which was published on Tuesday (May 20).

Church and Parton are the only two list-makers representing the country genre, and the two stars come from different generations and styles within the format.

But both were recognized, not only for their commitment to philanthropy, but for their respective visionary approaches to "shaping the future of giving," according to the magazine.

Parton earned a spot in the "Titans" category of the TIME100 list, and her accolade spotlights her decades-long track record of giving back.

It also notes both her special focus in her home state of Tennessee, often through the Dollywood Foundation, and her efforts on both a national and international scale. Parton's donations to worthy causes often exceed six figures: In recent years she has sent $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research, and another $1 million to aid those impacted by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene relief efforts are also a major reason why Church made Time's list. Named in the "Trailblazers" section, Church gets a spotlight for his commitment to helping the people living in the region of North Carolina, where he grew up, after it was ravaged by storms.

Read More: How Much Did Eric Church + Luke Combs' Hurricane Benefit Raise?

The Concert for Carolina, a benefit concert that Church organized with Luke Combs, raised a whopping $24,513,185 toward relief efforts, and the two stars earned the CRS 2025 Artist Humanitarian Award in recognition of their efforts.

Since then, Church has continued to have a presence in the area, launching a new building initiative aimed at restoring communities and creating new homes for families displaced by the storms.

Other stars honored as part of the TIME100 Philanthropy List include actor and musical creaor Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Michael Sheen and Mariska Hargitay, skateboarding pro Tony Hawk and many others.

