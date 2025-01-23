Eric Church + Luke Combs’ Hurricane Relief Efforts Will Win Them an Award

Luke Combs and Eric Church will share the CRS 2025 Artist Humanitarian Award, an accolade that will be presented to them during the annual Country Radio Seminar conference in Nashville in February.

That award typically goes to just one artist, whose philanthropic contributions stood out in the previous year.

But Church and Combs worked together on a massively impactful project in 2024. That was the Concert for Carolina, a benefit even they planned for Hurricane Helene relief efforts in October.

82,000 fans showed up to see the show at Charlotte, N.C.'s Bank of America Stadium, and more tuned in via livestream to watch big acts including James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, and of course, Church and Combs.

All told, the event raised a whopping $24,513,185 toward hurricane relief efforts. That was a massive contribution to the recovery efforts after the storm, which caused massive damage across multiple states and hit Church and Combs' shared home state of North Carolina hard.

In a press release announcing that Church and Combs are joint recipients of the Artist Humanitarian Award in 2025, representatives for CRS stressed that the two artists mobilized this enormous event in just 28 days, despite the fact that an effort of this scale would typically take closer to a year to plan.

Combs and Church divided the proceeds, and each picked out causes to serve as beneficiaries of the money. Combs' portion went to Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and more.

Church's charitable organization Chief Cares announced a large-scale building project, which initially revealed plans to build 100 homes for hurricane victims in hard-hit Avery County. The singer also pledged a long-term involvement in the region, promising to help revitalize communities through job creation and rebuilding schools.

Church also dedicated a song, "Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)," to hurricane victims. He released the song — which marked his first solo release in three years — in October, earmarking "all of his publishing royalties" to go towards hurricane relief efforts.

Previous recipients of the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award include Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and others.