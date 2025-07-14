Miranda Lambert Steps Up for Her Home State, Plans Flood Relief Concert: ‘Texans Help Texans’

Miranda Lambert is stepping up for her home state.

The Texas native has announced plans for a benefit concert to support victims of the devastating floods that have swept through parts of the Lone Star State in recent weeks.

As of Sunday (July 13), the death toll had risen to 132, according to USA Today.

Lambert revealed the news during a recent call-in to Highway Mornings on SiriusXM, where she got emotional about the impact the disaster has had on her fellow Texans.

“I feel like I’m on the verge of tears constantly,” she admitted to host Cody Alan. “I feel… helpless like everybody else.”

“But I know more than anything that Texans help Texans,” the "Hell on Heels" singer added. “I’m working on more things to come. Hopefully next week [I’ll] announce some things I’m trying to do to help.”

When Alan asked directly whether she was planning a benefit concert, Lambert confirmed: “Yes.”

“We’re working on putting some stuff together,” she said. “I can’t talk about it yet because it’s literally just happening.”

Even before the announcement, Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation jumped into action.

The nonprofit she co-founded with her mother, Bev, in 2009, quickly partnered with Kerrville Pets Alive to assess the needs of animals affected by the flooding and provide immediate support.

Lambert isn’t the only country superstar pitching in. Chris Stapleton recently donated a staggering $1 million through his Outlaw State of Kind fund to assist with flood relief efforts, with part of that donation going directly to MuttNation.

The timing is especially meaningful: Lambert and Stapleton just released a duet together, the lovestruck, disco-ready "A Song to Sing."

Listen to Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton's "A Song to Sing":

Their collaboration adds even more heart to their shared mission to support both families and animals in need across Texas.

More details on Lambert’s benefit concert are expected soon.