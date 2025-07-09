Miranda Lambert still has a big one on her bucket list: Smoke weed with Willie Nelson.

Lambert was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and she named the "On the Road Again" legend as one of her favorite artists of all time.

So naturally, we had to ask: Has Miranda ever smoked with Willie?

"No, I never got to smoke weed with Willie," Lambert explains, but: "I want to — I mean, I would."

You hear that, Willie? The future Country Music Hall of Famer would like to hang out with you one time and fire one up! Let's make it happen.

Get our free mobile app

It almost happened when Lambert played at Nelson's 90th birthday party in April of 2023, but she said she didn't get to greet him that day. However, the party and performance were "awesome."

She likely won't get to light up with Nelson — the celebrity face of weed has pretty much given up smoking marijuana because it was affecting his lungs — so they'll have to gummy instead.

Lambert has been thriving on her new record label, Big Loud, which she made the jump to back in April of 2024.

Since then, she has released her album Postcards From Texas and has joined labelmate Morgan Wallen on his I'm The Problem Tour, which is ongoing through Sept. 13.

25 Most Important Country Women of the Last 25 Years You can't talk about 2000s country music without spending time on these 25 women. Each is a trailblazer with an original voice and perspective.

Here are the most important women of country music over the last 25 years, from 2001 to 2025. They're ranked by influence, talent and willingness to innovate. If you enjoy this list, be sure to check out 25 most important men of country music , 2001 to 2025. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes