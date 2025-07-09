Miranda Lambert Still Really Wants to Smoke Weed With Willie Nelson [Exclusive]
Miranda Lambert still has a big one on her bucket list: Smoke weed with Willie Nelson.
Lambert was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and she named the "On the Road Again" legend as one of her favorite artists of all time.
So naturally, we had to ask: Has Miranda ever smoked with Willie?
"No, I never got to smoke weed with Willie," Lambert explains, but: "I want to — I mean, I would."
You hear that, Willie? The future Country Music Hall of Famer would like to hang out with you one time and fire one up! Let's make it happen.
It almost happened when Lambert played at Nelson's 90th birthday party in April of 2023, but she said she didn't get to greet him that day. However, the party and performance were "awesome."
She likely won't get to light up with Nelson — the celebrity face of weed has pretty much given up smoking marijuana because it was affecting his lungs — so they'll have to gummy instead.
Lambert has been thriving on her new record label, Big Loud, which she made the jump to back in April of 2024.
Since then, she has released her album Postcards From Texas and has joined labelmate Morgan Wallen on his I'm The Problem Tour, which is ongoing through Sept. 13.
