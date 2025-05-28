Miranda Lambert is in her 20th year of releasing mainstream country music, thus making her eligible for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

She believes she'll get in eventually, but doesn't think she's ready just yet.

"I have a lot of work to do before I get in there, and I know it, but that's okay," Lambert tells Taste of Country Nights with a chuckle.

After a second or two of a pause, we snuck in a, "You think so?"

Lambert quickly came back with, "Yeah! You gotta earn that."

"You gotta earn that spot, and I'm willing to do the work," she insists.

Miranda Lambert Jason Kempin (2) / Getty Images loading...

As a highly-decorated artist with dozens of awards across CMAs, ACMs, Grammys and more, Lambert knows she's headed in the right direction — it's just a matter of when the Country Music Hall of Fame will be ready to read her name among a new class of inductees.

"I'm gonna get in there, just, at the right time," she says. Her debut album, Kerosene, turned 20 in March, and the title track was a major hit.

The 2025 class of CMHOF inductees includes June Carter Cash, Kenny Chesney and producer Tony Brown. Like Chesney, when it comes Lambert's time, she'll likely be invited as a Modern Era artist.

The 2025 Country Music Hall of fame inductees will be formally enshrined in a Medallion Ceremony in October. Perhaps 2026 will be Lambert's year?

